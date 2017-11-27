25 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Vihiga United, Wazito Promoted to KPL

Nairobi — Vihiga United and Wazito FC have earned promotion to the Kenyan Premier League after winning their respective final matches of the National Super League Saturday.

Vihiga, who were the log leaders, edged out Ushuru 1-0 thanks to a Bernard Ochieng header in a crunch played at the Mumias Sports Complex.

At the Narok Stadium, Wazito thrashed Police 5-2 with Kennedy Ayako, Dennis Gicheru scoring a brace each to add on Zachary Gathu's other goal for the Frank Ouna boys.

Vihiga finish top with 80 points same as Wazito who have an inferior goal difference while Ushuru is third and will have to settle for play-off slot with.

