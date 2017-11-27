Kenya: Impala, KCB, Kabras Start Season on a High

Nairobi — Impala RFC started their 2017-18 Kenya Cup campaign with a bang, handing newbies Mombasa RFC a 48-0 beating in a match played at the Impala Club.

Javan Obino was first to go on the scorers' register. His try scored off a maul was neatly converted by Xavier Kipng'etich. Timothy Makiya was second to go on the scorers' list, but Kipng'etich's attempt at finding the posts went wide.

Michael Gitau, who was playing his debut match for Impala, knocked two defenders enroute to scoring. Kipng'etich converted with ease for a 19-0 scoreline at the 40th minute.

George Okowa stepped 3 defenders & turned on the gas to score at the corner. Kipng'etich's boot kicked just wide.

Makiya would later on score his Kenya Cup debut brace: A beautiful try scored at the corner which Okowa's boot failed to convert. Mombasa RFC were always going to be split open by a punch in midfield.

Anthony Nyandigisi set up Samuel Motari who split the Mombasa RFC defence to score under the posts. After setting up Motari, Nyandigisi picked up an offload from George Okowa to inscribe his name on the try scorers' log.

Kwemoi converted nicely from inside the 15. Mark Kwemoi closed proceedings at the Impala Club with an unconverted try.

"This match was not quite reflective of our pre-season preparations, but some of our tries were scored off situations we had trained for. We however need to work on our setpieces next week. Mwamba play an open game and we would need to up the intensity if we are to revel in this party," Impala head coach Frank Ndong said.

-Collated results-

Defending champions KCB started their title defence on the right path after beating Strathmore Leos 27-0, while at the Nakuru Athletic Club, Kisii RFC started life in the Kenya Cup on a losing note, going down 45-15 to Topfry Nakuru.

At the Kakamega Showground, Kabras Sugar came from 15-5 down to beat Mwamba RFC 30-22 while at the Kenyatta University, Nondescript fell 8-0 at the hands of hosts Blak Blad.