27 November 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: 2019 Presidency - Bafarawa Disowns Campaign Posters, Says He's Still Consulting

By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — Former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, has revealed that he has not yet decided to run for the 2019 presidential election, saying he is still consulting with his family, friends and political associates on his political ambition.

He also stated categorically that he has not authorised anybody to produce any campaign materials on his behalf in that regard.

Bafarawa said in a statement he personally signed and issued in Abuja last Friday: "It has come to my attention that some people whose desires is for me to contest the presidential primaries of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have printed posters and produced other campaign materials with my name and photographs. I am told that these materials have been distributed in some Nigerian cities including Abuja.

"While I am appreciative of the wishes of these Nigerians who deem me worthy to lead our country, I have yet to make a decision to contest for the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"I am still consulting with my family, friends and associates. Therefore, I have not authorised anyone to produce any campaign materials or display same at any event or venue.

"If and when I decide to contest the 2019 presidential race I shall communicate my decision to Nigerians in a public forum.

Until then, I shall spend my time in prayers and consultation. I urge all those who wish me well to do the same. All power belongs to God," he added.

