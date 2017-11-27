Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills Three Soldiers, Wounds Six in Borno

A Boko Haram raid on a military base in Magumeri of Borno State on Saturday has claimed three soldiers. The insurgents wounded six others.The Deputy Director Public Relations of 8 Task Force Division, Col Timothy Antigha disclosed this on Sunday in a statement in Maiduguri.He said the insurgents, were repelled by troops stationed at the various military posts around the council headquarters of Magumeri Local Government Area.Magumeri is a farming and herding community, about 40 kilometres north of Maiduguri, the state capital.

According to Antigha: "As a prelude to the intended attack on the town, the terrorists attempted to dislodge the Forward Operational

Base in Magumeri, Borno State."However, soldiers of 5 Brigade Garrison located in town repelled the attack. The troops fought gallantly. Unfortunately, three soldiers lost their lives; while six others sustained injuries."

He said the bodies and injured soldiers have been evacuated for deposition and treatment at a military hospital.He said further developments on the attacks and repulsion will be communicated accordingly.

Antigha also assured residents of Magumeri that everything was being done to ensure the security of lives and property.He said the residents should continue to pursue their legitimate businesses without any fear.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed his commitment to bring back all the Chibok Girls held by terrorists operating in the Northeast using all possible means, just as he expressed appreciation of the progress made in the rehabilitation of the 106 freed and now back in school.

A statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, yesterday said the president, who was reviewing the progress report submitted to him in line with his commitment to personally monitor the rehabilitation and reintegration into society of the freed Chibok girls also gave assurances that government will provide full support for their education.

According to the progress report received by the president, the decision to pursue avenues in addition to military action to free the abducted girls is in the resolve to protect the lives of all Nigerians, to end the insurgency in the northeast of the country, and to fulfill one of the campaign promises of the president.

In line with this, the Federal Government entered into negotiations with the Boko Haram Terrorist group for the release of the Chibok girls who were kidnapped from their school dormitory on the night of April 14, 2014.So far, two batches of 21 and 82 girls have been freed as a result of those negotiations. Three additional girls were rescued by the gallant efforts of our armed forces, bringing the total number of freed Chibok girls so far to 106.

The president has also approved N164.7 million for the payment of second semester school fees of the Chibok girls at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa.

And following the recent renewed attacks by Boko Haram that led to bombings in place like Mubi, Maiduguri and Yobe states, Islamic clerics yesterday held a special prayer to address the menace.

At the Yahaya Road Mosque, the Chief Imam, Alhaji Alhassan Ibrahim led the congregation into a prayer session, saying, the faithful can no long fold their arms while lives are being destroyed on daily basis.

He said the Mubi attack is a blow on the Muslim community because over 100 people were killed while observing the early morning prayers. They prayed for Allah to forgive the departed souls and reward them with paradise.

He called on people especially the youth not to take law into their hands. They should not allow themselves to be used by greedy politicians who want to take advantage of the situation. He called on the security agents to intensify the fight against insurgency.