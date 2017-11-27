The Federal Government said out of the 318 concession applications received, 175 were processed from May 1 to November 24, 2017.

A statement yesterday by the Press Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Salisu Nainna Danbatta denied claims that the Minister refused to grant import duty waivers to some importers and NGOs for drugs and health commodities.

It said there are laid down statutory procedures governing the granting of import duty waivers to importers and NGOs which are part of measures to put a halt to corrupt practices in the economic sector.

It said the ministry has observed the flagrant abuse of the import duty waivers by some NGOs and importers, who smuggled other imported items into approved waivers issued for the importation of medical equipment and drug related items.

The statement also said some NGOs and importers engage in the sale of imported drug items which are meant to be distributed to the public free after being granted import duty exemption by the Government.

"This is in contravention of the provisions of Section 46 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) of 1958 (as amended)," it said.

The ministry said the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration appreciates the generosity of Donor Agencies and partner NGOs in the fight against the spread of HIV/AIDS and other diseases but will not succumb to cheap blackmail and acts of economic sabotage.