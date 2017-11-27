Nigeria: Vigilante Wanted Over Death of Disc Jockey At Anambra Burial

Awka — A 34-year-old man was killed at the weekend in Alaife Umuaku Uli, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State following an alleged accidental discharge by a vigilante, identified as Chinedu Ibeanozie.

The deceased, Lotachukwu Nwagboso of Ndikpo Umuaku Uli, a father of four and Disc Jockey (DJ), was said to have gone to the community to play music for the burial ceremony of one Evang. Vitalis Ihemeje, when the incident happened.

Daily Trust gathered that the suspect, presently at large, had placed his gun on his motorcycle and while attempting to kick-start the bike, it went off, killing the deceased on the spot.

"The death enraged the youth of Ndikpo who went on rampage, destroying property and pulling down houses belonging to the suspect as well as those of the family organising the burial ceremony of their father," a witness said.

Reacting, the elder brother to the suspect, Ifeanyi Ibeanozie, said they were friends with the bereaved family, hence their commitment to ensure the success of the burial.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Princess Nkiruka Nwode, called on community leaders to be mindful of the kind of people they appoint as vigilante operatives.

She also urged the people to provide the police with useful information that will help apprehend the suspect.