Nigeria: Military Repels Boko Haram From Magumeri, Loses 3 Soldiers

Maiduguri — Three soldiers were yesterday killed while six others sustained injuries in a battle with Boko Haram militants who launched an attack on Magumeri, Borno State.

Some fleeing residents from Magumeri town which is situated just 40 kilometers away from the state capital Maiduguri, described the Saturday night attack as a serious one in which they thought the town had been taken over by the attackers.

Speaking to newsmen in Maiduguri however, the Secretary of Magumeri LGA, Alhaji Wakil MallamTawu, said it was a failed attempt on a military base by suspected insurgents.

"It is unfortunate that Magumeri came under attack by insurgents yesterday (Saturday). Though the insurgents attempted to infiltrate a military base in the town, they were repelled by gallant troops with support from members of Civilian JTF.

"I am not in a position to tell you casualty either from the side of the troops or the insurgents, but one teenage boy was killed and two women, including a young man were injured as a result of stray bullets exchange during the encounter. I am just coming from Magumeri to Maiduguri, and the situation is under control as people were going about their normal businesses. It is not true that the attackers have taken control over the town as being reported in some sections of the media," he said.

Army Spokesman at 8-Task Force Division located in the region, Col. Timothy Antigha, said in a statement he issued yesterday, "At 6.00pm yesterday (Saturday), suspected elements of Boko Haram terrorists attempted to attack Magumeri. As a prelude to the intended attack on the town, the terrorists attempted to dislodge the Forward Operational Base in Magumeri, Borno State. However, soldiers of 5-Brigade Garrison located in the town repelled the attack. The troops fought gallantly. Unfortunately, three soldiers lost their lives, while 6 others sustained injuries."

He added that some platforms were also attacked and damaged by the terrorists.

"The 8-Division wishes to assure all residents of Magumeri that everything is being done to ensure their safety and security. To this end, they are to continue pursuing their legitimate activities without any fear," Antigha said.