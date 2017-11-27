Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

FDC president-elect Patrick Amuriat, left, is congratulated by the outgoing party president Mugisha Muntu, second right, and his wife Julia Kakonge after the party elections at Namboole in Wakiso District on Friday.

analysis

At the end of the February 2016 round of elections, Patrick Amuriat Oboi was down, having lost his Kumi County parliamentary seat.

At only 54 years of age, however, he was not yet out. But still, very few would have expected him to get up so fast.

Mr Amuriat was in the dead of the night on Friday declared winner of the race for FDC president, beating incumbent Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu and two others.

Mr Amuriat scored 641, representing 57.6 per cent of the votes cast, against Gen Muntu's 463, which is 41.7 per cent. Mr Moses Byamugisha scored three votes while Mr Dan Matsiko polled two.

Gen Muntu, who ran away to join President Museveni in the bush only days after writing his final examination at Makerere University and aged just 23, would later serve as army commander for almost 10 years before falling out with Mr Museveni.

He was a founding member of FDC and was its first mobilisation secretary before succeeding Dr Kizza Besigye as party president in 2012.

His profile - rebel, army commander, mobilisation secretary and party president - suggest that he would most be associated with "action", which many of his party stalwarts yearned for, but this was not to be.

For the five years he was in charge at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, he was always criticised for being laid back and perpetually reluctant to take the party to war, of course in the political arena. On many occasions Gen Muntu said the people he worked with did not understand him, and that he was a long distance runner whose methods, "by the grace of God', would eventually be understood.

Most of the members of the FDC delegates conference, the party's topmost organ, finally lost patience with him and chose to take refuge in POA (Patrick Amuriat Oboi).

Mr Amuriat, by heaven-sent coincidence, has initials that rang true at the moment when it mattered. He cleverly manipulated his initials, POA, to read "party of action", which would then be interchanged with Patrick Amuriat Oboi. It made good musical sense.

Enter Besigye

And when most FDC members talk about action, they quickly think about Dr Kizza Besigye, the man who without the exact statistics can be safely declared the most arrested Ugandan of all time.

Mr Amuriat looked to get as close to Dr Besigye as he could, and the two coincidentally share some physical likeness. They are both tall, almost the same height, and dark. Dr Besigye's baritone is deeper and more exercised, but Mr Amuriat's is not very far away too.

During the campaigns, especially in many parts of western, eastern and northern Uganda, the two men got out of their vehicles and stared down the police, on a number of occasions being arrested and detained by the police. They appeared in courts in Mbarara and Rukungiri to face charges related to defying what they regard as illegal orders by the police.

That is what many FDC supporters understand as action, and many of the delegates felt that Mr Amuriat had demonstrated early enough that he will be ready for more of that, yet Gen Muntu mostly reclines from leading demonstrations and related activities.

For the whole period Dr Besigye and Gen Muntu have been adversaries in FDC politics, they have avoided directly attacking each other, always remaining civil when they referred to each other and sometimes avoiding it altogether.

When Gen Muntu tussled it out with current secretary general Nandala Mafabi for the party's top job in 2012, Dr Besigye did not speak in favour of any of the candidates or attend any of the protagonists' rallies. So when he this time round appeared in many places with Mr Amuriat, many concluded that he backed him against his former bush war colleague.

To a number of delegates we spoke to, Mr Amuriat's association with Dr Besigye was a plus. And this is a fact to which Mr Amuriat was alive, so when he rose to make his final pitch to the candidates before the election, he adopted Dr Besigye's mannerisms and called out to the delegates in the same fashion Dr Besigye does with a shaky baritone - "FDC oyeee... "

What party leaders say

Ssemujju Nganda, FDC spokesperson:

"At the moment, Gen Muntu is not in any party organ and this is where I think the makers of the constitution went wrong. After Muntu losing the seat for presidency, he cannot be involved in anything and it means he can leave the party and join another. This is wrong; we really need to work on this part. However, it will entirely now depend on Amuriat and those who won to decide on what to do with the party. What is disturbing us most is the issue of reconciling differences of the defiance (approach on one hand) and the organisation (approach on the other). We can't ride on a tactic because after sometime the opponent will master it. We have to build a structure and for us, organisation is a structure.

What Amuriat needs to do is to call on Muntu to think of how they can go forward together."

Salamu Musumba, FDC vice president for eastern Uganda:

"Patrick represents action to break the entrenchment of systems of government of marginalised systems. He represents a voice and will rebrand the party and make it visible. In order for us to build the party, we need to stand on the same pillars for which we stood from the start.

Amuriat is a cost saver for us; when he allows to rule for three years (instead of five), we shall be able to merge the other elections of different positions in the party such that we save the money carrying out two elections. This party cannot be called one without defiance; it is synonymous with us and that is how we come in."

Paul Mwiru, FDC deputy spokesperson:

"Muntu as a democrat subjected himself to the process. The way the process was conducted, one would say it was free, but then the bit of being fair is one that is questionable. But we shall not go back into the blame game; we shall accept all that has come from it and hope to work together.

The only thing is that we must not all go confrontational, that is wrong, for the number of years we have tried to do that, we did not manage (to take power); we need organisation. By far the process was free and we would like to commend the EC for that.

We who believe in Muntu are now going back to the drawing board to think through the ideologies and see that we get the people to understand our approach to the achieve the change we want."

Doreen Nyanjura Makerere LC5 councillor:

"He is a hands-on person and that is what makes him special from Muntu. To his disadvantage, Muntu cannot show anything even after five years in office. All the guns were pointing at him, this had to make him vulnerable.

He is still a strong leader and we respect him for that.We hope team Muntu can accept to come and work with us because quitting the party is not helpful. He is an organisation person and we shall need this strength as well.My candidate will soon be combing the whole country to make sure the issue of grassroot approach is really dealt with. We need to grow numbers there so that we can move from one stage to another."