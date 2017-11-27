26 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 15 Migori MCAs in Hospital in Mombasa After Cholera Scare

By Winnie Atieno

Fifteen members of the Migori County Assembly were rushed to various private hospitals in Mombasa County on Sunday after a cholera scare.

They were suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting.

FOOD POISONING

Other MCAs also rushed to hospital for vaccination against cholera due to an outbreak that has so far killed four people in Mombasa.

A doctor who treated the ward representatives said they were all treated for food poisoning.

"Basically, this means that the food they ate was not cooked well that is why they suffered from food poisoning. We treated quite a number of them who thought it was cholera but we confirmed it's not," said the doctor who requested anonymity.

Joseph Hoyo, an MCA from Makerero Ward in Kuria West, said they ate meat, chicken, fish, rice and chapati at a hotel on Saturday night and afterwards they began feeling unwell.

CHOLERA SCARE

"We were booked at a hotel in Mombasa for three days induction. We were 57 MCAs but only 15 MCAs were affected. I almost died due to diarrhoea and vomiting. I was the most affected. The rest were afraid of me; they thought I had cholera," said Mr Hoyo.

He demanded his medical report to dispatch it to his private doctor in Nairobi.

"I have booked a flight to Nairobi. I want to go for further medical examination," added Mr Hoyo.

The ward representatives were treated at Nyali Healthcare.

