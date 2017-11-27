Uganda: Two Decapitated Bodies Recovered in Kyankwanzi Swamp

Police in Kyankwanzi District are investigating circumstances under which two people were killed and their bodies dumped in a swamp.

The decapitated bodies were on Sunday recovered by police in a swamp in Ndikutamada village, Gayaza east.

A Boda Boda cyclist who saw the unidentified bodies reported the incident at Gayaza police post.

"One of the bodies is of a woman in her 20s while another is of a young boy of about eight years," the Wamala regional police spokesperson, Mr Nobert Ochom said.

Mr Ochom further noted that the bodies which were found lying in water had bruises on the necks.

The Kyankwanzi District criminal investigations officer and the Officer in charge (OC) of Gayaza Police post rushed to the scene after a complaint was filed at police.

According to eye witnesses, the bodies of the deceased were stained with blood. Detectives suspect that the victims were murdered from elsewhere since no one within the area has reported a case of missing persons.

By press time, detectives were still investigating the gruesome murders.

The bodies were taken to Kiboga hospital mortuary pending a postmortem and identification.