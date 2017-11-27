27 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Two Decapitated Bodies Recovered in Kyankwanzi Swamp

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr
(file photo)
By Francis Mugerwa

Police in Kyankwanzi District are investigating circumstances under which two people were killed and their bodies dumped in a swamp.

The decapitated bodies were on Sunday recovered by police in a swamp in Ndikutamada village, Gayaza east.

A Boda Boda cyclist who saw the unidentified bodies reported the incident at Gayaza police post.

"One of the bodies is of a woman in her 20s while another is of a young boy of about eight years," the Wamala regional police spokesperson, Mr Nobert Ochom said.

Mr Ochom further noted that the bodies which were found lying in water had bruises on the necks.

The Kyankwanzi District criminal investigations officer and the Officer in charge (OC) of Gayaza Police post rushed to the scene after a complaint was filed at police.

According to eye witnesses, the bodies of the deceased were stained with blood. Detectives suspect that the victims were murdered from elsewhere since no one within the area has reported a case of missing persons.

By press time, detectives were still investigating the gruesome murders.

The bodies were taken to Kiboga hospital mortuary pending a postmortem and identification.

Uganda

Support for Age Limit Bill Falling - Security Report

Ruling party leaders are understood to be studying a report compiled for NRM chairman Yoweri Museveni, which gauges its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.