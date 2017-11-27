27 November 2017

South Africa: Van Breda Trial in Final Stretch

The murder trial of Henri van Breda enters its final stretch when it resumes in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Van Breda is accused of killing his parents, Teresa and Martin, and his brother Rudi, and of severely injuring his sister, Marli.

The trial stood down on November 14 when the court heard that Van Breda had a seizure on November 8.

He had gone for tests following the seizure, and was diagnosed with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy.

The defence wanted to call his neurologist James Butler as an expert witness for possible insight into the loss of memory Van Breda said he had for two hours and 40 minutes after what he said was an attack in the family home in the De Zalze golf estate in Stellenbosch on January 27, 2015.

Psychologist Elspeth Burke is also expected to testify on his apparent calm behaviour with emergency call centre operator Janine Philander when he called for help afterwards.

Judge Siraj Desai has indicated that he wants the trial to be wrapped by the end of November.

"I want to get on with my life," Desai told defence advocate Pieter Botha before the trial stood down.

Van Breda has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder, one of attempted murder, and one of obstructing the course of justice.

