A Pretoria man could be sent for anger management classes after chewing a woman's SIM card and punching her in the face, police said on Sunday.

"According to reports, the suspect, without any provocation, allegedly took the victim's cellphone and removed the SIM card before he chewed it," said Sunnyside police Captain Daniel Mavimbela.

"He reportedly went on to punch the victim in the face before other flatmates could intervene," he said.

The 28-year-old man was arrested after the attack at midnight last Thursday, and taken to the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

However, the woman did not want to take the case any further, even though she had bruises on her face, neck and arm.

She made a sworn statement to say she did not want to testify against him, after discussions with their families.

Mavimbela said the police and prosecution did not want to leave it at that, because he would be going back to the same flat as his victim.

Instead, they will ask for him to be sent on a life skills and anger management programme.

"It is believed that in the absence of such interventions, the victim's wellbeing could be jeopardised," said Mavimbela.

The man was granted bail of R500 and will appear in court again on January 23, 2018.

His bail conditions stipulate that he may not assault, threaten, or use vulgar language against the victim.

If he does, he will be taken back to prison.

Mavimbela urged victims of domestic violence and other crimes against women and children to contact the police without delay.

