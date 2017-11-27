26 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Men Must Fight Against Women and Children Abuse - Parliament

Parliament on Sunday called on men to be part of the fight against violence inflicted on women and children, as the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign was launched.

"Men, in particular, should play a key role in changing the behaviour and attitudes among men about all kinds of violence against women and children," Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in a statement.

"It is in the interests of all of us to remove obstacles hindering us from building a prosperous and sustainable society that develops and harnesses the potential of all our people."

Mothapo said that all abuse, not just physical, had to be stopped.

"Let's eliminate all forms of violence against women and children in our public and private lives, including emotional and physical abuse and practices that force someone to do something against their will."

Parliament sought to ensure the rights of women and children through debates held, as well as its oversight and law-making responsibilities.

"Laws to curb violence against women and children include the Child Care Act, the Domestic Violence Act, the Children's Act and the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act."

Yet, said Mothapo, even more needed to be done in the country to stop the abuse.

"It is time for a change," he said.

The campaign runs from November 25 to December 10, and is supported by the United Nation.

