26 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former Treasurer Official Michael Sachs Appointed to Gauteng Health Intervention Team

Tagged:

Related Topics

Michael Sachs, who recently resigned from National Treasury, has been appointed to a team set to help the Gauteng Health department recover following various crises, such as the Life Esidemini tragedy, it was announced on Sunday.

"A skilled and experienced financial manager, Michael Sachs [will] sort out the financial problems of the department," said the provincial government said in a statement.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Sachs has accepted an offer to join the provincial government - a move which came less than a week after it was announced that he had resigned as deputy head of budget at the National Treasury.

On Sunday, the intervention team was announced at a media briefing which was addressed by Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramakgopa.

Critical inadequacies

"In recent days, it has emerged that there are critical inadequacies in the capacities and capabilities, and competencies to run the system," the province said.

"These management inadequacies and incapacities have been clearly exposed by the Life Esidimeni tragedy."

Other members of the team are Wits University Orthopaedics Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, retired Paediatrics and Child Health professor Craig Househam, Lecturer Dr Edith Mnthla and Nurse Nomvula Marawa.

Lukhele recently completed his term as the Head of the Wits School of Clinical Medicine, while Househan is the longest serving head of department in the public service. Mntla holds a doctoral degree in nursing while Marawa previously worked in various positions including as a director of policy development in the national department of health.

In addition, Dr Ernest Kenoshi, who previously served as an acting HOD of Health in Gauteng, will also assist the team. The Executive Council Subcommittee on Health Finances, as well as the National Health Department will also help.

Areas of focus for the team include financial management, human resources, procurement systems and the maintenance of equipment and infrastructure refurbishment.

Quality control

Clinical governance, service delivery systems, as well as regulation, compliance and quality control in the sector will be reviewed.

Earlier this month, furniture from the Gauteng health department's offices, including chairs, computers, fans and a fridge, were seized to settle debts owed to companies.

In September, Telkom cut telephone lines to the head office for outstanding payments.

In August, the Sheriff of the Court removed two truckloads of furniture to force payment of R6.2m for medical negligence.

The most recent death toll of former Life Esidimeni mental health patients who died after being moved to various ill-equipped or unlicensed facilities, currently stands at 143.

An arbitration hearing into the scandal is currently underway.

Source: News24

South Africa

Health Minister Threatens to Sue Provinces for Shortage of Junior Doctor Positions

Motsoaledi says three provinces are responsible for leaving hundreds of recent medical school graduates without jobs. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.