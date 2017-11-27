25 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Mahia Caught Between Honouring or 'Resisting' State House Visit

By Nahashon Musungu

A storm is brewing in Gor Mahia over allegations that a 'cartel' is organizing a visit to State House behind the back of the club management.

The club most recent success has now taken a political dimension with some top officials said to be against the idea of presenting the SportPesa Premier League trophy - their latest piece of silverware - to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

One such official, Ben Omondi, who happens to be the club secretary general, has categorically stated that he is not party to the arrangements for the planned State House visit.

Omondi made the sensational claims on social media, in the wake of a heated debate among the club's ardent fans whether or not the team should visit State House.

"Let it be known that I am not involved in any plans whatsoever, to organise the team visit to State House. There is no such plan at the executive level to begin with. If at all there is, then it is an individual scheme of whoever it is," said Omondi.

"These are rumors being peddled by a multifaceted 'cartels' misguided elements with vested interest on the said subject," he further explained.

President Kenyatta has in the past hosted achieving Kenyan sports personalities and teams at State House, including Gor Mahia, and chances are that the club could yet again land a similar invite having recently been crowned the 2017 SportPesa Premier League champions.

Such visits usually come with handsome tokens of appreciation in terms of cash from the head of state.

Nairobi News however understands that unscrupulous middlemen often use such occasions to demand a cut from the beneficiaries.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, who won the GOtv Shield, will represent the country in the Africa Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively next year.

