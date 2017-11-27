Rwanda: Disability - New Campaign to Assess Access to Buildings

As part of activities lined up for the Disability Week, the National Council of People living with Disabilities (NCPD) and its partners will conduct an audit of public buildings and ensure they are accessible to those with different physical disabilities.

This was announced yesterday by the council's president, Romalis Niyomugabo, during a news briefing.

"The NCPD, in partnership with its partners, will conduct an accessibility audit to public buildings. The main objective of this activity is to raise awareness on removing barriers in public buildings in favour of Persons with Disabilities in order to create an inclusive and accessible society for all," Niyomugabo said.

He also thanked the Government on what has been done through various ministries to address various issues of people with disabilities.

"The Government is doing a lot to support people with disabilities and I would like to call upon other institutions and the private sector to work with us in helping to address these issues," he added.

As part of the Disability Week, persons with disabilities will today join the rest of the country in community work (Umuganda) and will use the platform to sensitise the population about the state of disability in an effort to ensure a society that is responsive for persons with disabilities.

Since 1992, the UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities has been annually observed on December 3. The theme for this year is "Transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all".

This theme focuses on the enabling conditions for the transformative changes envisaged in the 2030 development agenda for Sustainable Development.