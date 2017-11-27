South Africa: Partially Decomposed Body of Wits Student Found - Police

An inquest docket was opened following the discovery of a partially decomposed body of a male University of the Witwatersrand student in a storeroom on Thursday, police said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said no foul play had been suspected at this stage.

"An inquest docket was opened for investigation. Police will wait for the post-mortem results which will determine the cause of death. If it is established that he died due to criminal act, a murder case will be registered," said Dlamini.

University spokesperson Shirona Patel said the university was in the process of making contact with the family.

"[The student's] name cannot be released until his family has been informed. The matter is under investigation by the South African Police Services and Campus Protection Services," said Patel.

She added that students who knew the deceased and required counselling should visit the university's counselling and careers development unit.

"Our deepest sympathies are extended to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult period," said Patel.

Source: News24