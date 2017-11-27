With the 2017 Premier Soccer League season over and FC Platinum having been confirmed champions, attention will be shifted to the Soccer Star of the Year awards as the selection panel convenes in Harare tomorrow to short-list the outstanding players and officials.

As has become the standard, the process will be conducted via an electronic vote. The panel is likely to crack heads to come up with the final XI, let alone the overall Soccer Star of the Year because of the widely divided opinions on the just-ended campaign. A number of names have been brought to the fore with the likes of Rodwell Chinyengetere, Kelvin Moyo and Wallace Magalane who won their maiden title with FC Platinum dominating the discussions on various fora.

Other names that have featured prominently include Dynamos skipper Ocean Mushure, Devon Chafa (CAPS United), Tichaona Mabvura (Ngezi Platinum), Clemence Matawu, Chicken Inn, Nhamo Lameck (Triangle), Qadr Amini (Ngezi), Innocent Muchaneka (Chicken Inn), Rainsome Pavari (Bulawayo City), Bukhosi Sibanda (formerly Bantu Rovers), Moses Jackson (Chicken Inn), Simon Munawa (Highlanders), Bruce Homora (Black Rhinos), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Ngezi Platinum) and Dominic Chungwa (CAPS United). Chungwa is already assured of a podium appearance following a dream season in which he bagged 17 goals to win the Golden Boot award, five goals clear of the nearest rivals Christian Epoupa Ntouba (Dynamos) and Black Rhinos' Lot Chiwunga. Barring any changes, the panel of selectors shall consists of all the current PSL club captains, head coaches and 33 selected sports media journalists, with no proxy votes allowed.

The selection process will be overseen by the PSL and Delta Beverages including their associated partners.

A selected panel of experts, which comprises of sports editors, representatives of the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe and football experts, will be led by a convenor in observing the voting process.

To get fair results, the panel of selectors is encouraged to nominate deserving footballers.

CAPS United's Hardlife Zvirekwi was the holder of the Soccer Star crown but it looks like he might not make it to the calendar this year following subdued performances as a result of fatigue and injuries.

In all, Delta Beverages will reward Soccer Star of the Year, first runner-up, second runner-up and the other eight finalists. There will also be prizes for Coach of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Most Promising Under-20 Player of the Year, Referee of the Year, his first runner-up and second runner-up.

The Most Disciplined Team award will be given to the team with the least cumulative points at the end of the season.

The Referee of the Year category will be selected independently by the ZIFA Referees Committee.