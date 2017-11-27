27 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: CCOSA Students in Demo Over Lecturers' Ill-Treatment

By Victor Maphosa

Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA) journalism and communication students held a demonstration in Harare last week demanding an immediate stop to the ill-treatment of lecturers and staff by the college, among other grievances.

The students called for the immediate dismissal of one of the college board members, Mrs Margaret Mbizvo, whom they accused of driving away competent lecturers. When The Herald visited the college campus, more than a dozen students were picketing outside the rector's office.

They accused the rector of ignoring their grievances.

"This is our third demonstration, presenting the same grievances to the responsible authorities to no avail. We want the rector to address them immediately and we are not going to rest until we are heard," said one of the students.

"Our lecturers were demoralised when their salaries were reduced and some of the good lecturers have left. We demand that the college treat our lecturers with the utmost respect they deserve."

Some students were holding banners inscribed "We want Gibson Nyikadzino back" .

"We demand that Gibson Nyikadzino, one of our best lecturers, be brought back," one of the students said. "He is hard-working and must be brought back, we want competent lecturers."

Students said the college had been running for the past three years without water, posing a health hazard to both students and staff.

"We drink water from black plastic containers, which used to be in our toilets and they are always dirty," said the students. "We are now afraid of contracting diseases, especially now with the outbreak of typhoid in some parts of Harare."

CCOSA rector Mr Tobias Kuvengwa said they were addressing the students' grievances.

"When I joined this institution, there were a lot of issues which needed to be addressed," he said. "My team and I have made significant progress and I addressed the students and told them the same.

"Yes, the college has been without tap water for a while now, but we make sure there is enough water, which is safe for drinking and for use in our toilets."

