Kenya: Seasoned Bett, Chebet Win AK Series Races

Keringet's Emmanuel Bett and Londiani's Sandra Chebet each completed a double by winning their respective races Saturday in the third leg of Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County.

Bett, who has represented Kenya twice - as a junior at the 2013 World Cross Country in Poland and 2014 Africa Cross Country Championships in Kampala - has been on the roll in the last three weeks.

Bett, a bronze medallist at Kenya Police Cross Country early this year, opened his season in style with victory in the second leg of the AK Cross Country Series in Sotik on November 11 before extending his reign at Tuskys Wareng Cross Country a week later in Eldoret.

On Saturday, Bett clocked 29 minutes and 14.0 seconds to claim yet another victory in men's 10km race, beating another seasoned athlete Franklin Ngelel from Laikipa to second in a sprint finish 29:14.01.

Linus Maruka from Map cocked 29:22.08 for third place in the men's contest that attracted an impressive field of 250 athletes.

"I thank God for the great shape I am currently enjoying and I am looking forwad to a great season," said Bett, who finished 22nd at the 2013 World Cross and sixth at the 2014 Africa Cross Country races.

Chebet, the 2015 World Under-18 2,000m steeplechase silver medallist, who won the first leg in Nairobi, exhibited great shape to reign in women's 10km race, romping home in 33:20.14.

Loise Chepmua (34:02.7) from Ngong was second, followed by Keringet's Emmy Chepkirui (34:17.3.)

Kiprono Sitonik from Bomet led from the start to finish to win men's Under-20 8km race in 23:33.7, followed by Stanley Waithaka (23:41.3).

World Under-18 1,500m bronze medallist Edinah Jebitok from Keringet won women's Under-20 6km race in 19:43.2.