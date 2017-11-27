Tanzania: Control Regional Hospitals, Health Ministry Directed

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday asked the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children to take control of regional hospitals from the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government: PORALG) so as to improve service delivery in the health sector.

Dr Magufuli gave the instruction when inaugurating the Sh206.7 billion Mloganzila Campus of the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) Academic Medical Centre at Kwembe on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam city. His directive was in response to concerns on inadequate availability of medical specialists in public hospitals across the country. As of now, the health sector is supervised by PORALG (for local authorities) - with the ministry of health taking care of the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) and other medical referral facilities.

This, according to the head of State, has brought confusion that has resulted in uneven distribution of manpower and medical equipment.

"Right now, about 60 per cent of the doctors working in Tanzania are stationed in Dar es Salaam, while the rest, 40 per cent, serve in hospitals upcountry. In my view, (this change) will help to address the challenges that are brought about by the shortage of doctors - especially in hospitals situated in hard-to-reach areas," the president said.

He also directed the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to construct pharmaceutical facilities of its own around major medical facilities instead of lending the money to other operators who end up misapplying the funds!

Upon being established, such pharmaceutical plants would help to save government funds by reducing importation of drugs. It'd also accelerate the government's ongoing industrialisation strategy. "The government is still importing about 99 per cent of medical drugs and equipment - including 'drips' which we buy from Uganda at a cost of Sh10 billion annually," he lamented.

Earlier, Dr Magufuli had acknowledged his predecessor, the immediate-past President Jakaya Kikwete (2005-15) who came up with the idea of constructing the hospital - and ensured that the project started immediately.

The construction started in April 2014, and was accomplished in August last year at a cost of Sh206.7 billion. About Sh167.3 billion of that was a soft loan from the government of Japan, with Sh39.4 billion coming from the government of Tanzania.

Earlier in his remarks, the Muhas acting vice-chancellor, Prof Apollinaire Kamuhabwa, said the hospital has the capacity to admit 571 patients - 33 of them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"This is the largest hospital for trainee doctors in all medical fields in East and Central Africa. It provides an advanced medical system to fulfill public health and medical needs, nurture the training of medical specialists, and improve the level of medical services specific to the nature and environment of Africa," Prof Kamuhabwa said.

The event was also attended by Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan who underscored the government's commitment to improving social services, adding that the new health facility will have modern equipment and medical specialists to help reduce the congestion of patients at the Muhimbili National Hospital.