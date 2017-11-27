24 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Prominent Comedian Arrested for Speeding

A prominent comedian who was driving over the speed limit allegedly because he was rushing to a comedy show in Mbombela has been arrested, local authorities said.

Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety and Liaison spokesperson Joseph Mabuza did not name the comedian.

Mabuza said the man, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz, was nabbed on the N4 near Mataffin on Friday afternoon doing 170km/h in a 120km/h zone.

"He alleges that he was rushing to a comedy show that is in Mbombela this evening," said Mabuza.

South Africa

