Rwanda: Bayisenge Ruled Out for at Least Two Weeks

Rwandan international Emery Bayisenge has been ruled out of action for at least two week after the center-back suffered a knee injury in training last week.

In September, Bayisenge crossed from Moroccan second division side Athletic Club to archrivals Jeunesse sportive El Massira (JSM) on a one-year contract, subject to renewal.

The former Isonga and APR FC defender joined JS El Massira after one year with Athletic Club.

Bayisenge told Sunday Sport that, "The doctors told me the injured it is not as bad as first feared, I was given two weeks before in resume training and I hope to come stronger."

The former Isonga FC captain featured in Jeunesse Sportive El Massira (JSM) 2-1 defeat against Olympique Dcheira last weekend but will not miss the next fixture against Sidi Kacem on Sunday (today).

Jeunesse sportive El Massira (JSM) are 9th in the Moroccan second division 16-team league standing with 12 point from six matches.

Bayisenge joined Kenitra Athletic Club shortly after staring for Amavubi at the 2016 African Nations Championship finals, helping the hosts to reach the quarter-finals before losing 2-1 to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who went on to win the tournament.

Bayisenge captained the U17 Amavubi starlets that competed at the 2011 FIFA U17 World Cup in Mexico, and has since risen through the ranks rapidly, making his full Amavubi debut in 2012. He has 37 international caps on his name.