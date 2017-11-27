The mother of a murdered six-month-old baby on Friday said she was disgusted that some of the people accused of killing her daughter planned to apply for bail ahead of their trial in the Western Cape High Court.

Cindy Woodward, the mother of Zahnia Woodward, was outraged after it was revealed during proceedings on Friday that the suspects arrested for her infant's murder wanted to be released ahead of their trial.

Christopher September, Larry Johnson, Taswill Kriel, Morné May, Mirriam Johnson and Simaney Kido are accused of killing Zahnia in Ocean View in December last year.

Judge Robert Henney appeared unimpressed when the State informed him of the suspects' intentions, saying he wanted proper reasons to explain why the application should even be considered. The application should have been made at the Magistrate's Court.

"How can this even be considered?" an incensed Woodward asked outside the court.

"Two of them are already out on bail".

Zahnia was hit by a stray bullet while on her father's arm outside their home.

She spat out her dummy and her father reached down to pick it up when the bullet hit her in the head.

The father was also shot in the thigh, but still drove her to hospital.

Woodward had returned from work and had just gotten out of a taxi when she heard that her baby had been hit.

Zahnia died in the ambulance while being transferred to the Red Cross Children's Hospital, with her mother at her side.

The matter was postponed to February 9.

