Manyame Rural District Council has started implementing a $400 000 project that involves constructing a 3,1 kilometre access road to Murisa Rural Service Centre in Seke communal lands, an official has said.

The council will also undertake a feasibility study for a water network system for the centre.

Manyame RDC chief executive officer Mrs Farirai Guta said they had already made significant headway on the project.

"We started the process of opening roads in Murisa Rural Service Centre, an informal settlement, which we were forced to re-plan after a Government audit," said Mrs Guta.

"Our immediate plans are opening a 3,1km road that is 30 metres wide, including minor roads and to do the earthwork, for which we have set aside $300 000.

"This is after we completed the issuance of offer letters and now we are on the actual stand servicing. This is the starting point because there are no roads at the moment, as people used to give each other stands without our approval.

"Our equipment is currently on site, working on the roads.

However, progress is still slow owing to some challenges of other people who are failing to make way for the roads."

Mrs Guta said in terms of water supply, they engaged a consultant is currently mapping out the process.

"In terms of water, which is also key, we engaged a consultant (PGN Consultant Engineers (Pvt) Ltd) who has already started the planning process (identifying water source), given the size of the settlement, which has over 8 000 stands," she said.

"We completed the procurement process and for the water architect (feasibility study), we budgeted $100 000.

This will enable us to determine where to find a source, planning treatment, storage structures and distribution networks."

Mrs Guta said Murisa was divided into two phases (Murisa 1 and 2), which was a big settlement that needed roads, water and a high-density area where council would do sewerage works.