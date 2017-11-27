Photo: Tawanda Mudimu/The Herald

Makhosini Hlongwani organised Grace Mugabe's 'Super Sunday' rally (file photo).

Journalist-cum politician Makhosini Hlongwani who organised Grace Mugabe's 'Super Sunday' which was attended by hundreds Apostolic sect members and was heavily linked to G40 cabal said he embraces the new dispensation in full and without reservation and will work to support the new President's efforts to develop Zimbabwe.

The Mberengwa East Member of Parliament who rose through the ranks in the Midlands Zanu PF provincial party structures through under the tutelage of Mnangagwa surprised many when he dumped his godfather at the hour of need and joined the G40 faction to fight Mnangagwa led Team Lacoste in the battle to succeed Mugabe.

He is the current Sports Minister and has been heavily involved in sports diplomacy which saw Barcelona legends visiting Zimbabwe where they played a match against the country's football legends early this month.

"I extend my congratulations to the 3rd President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa," Hlongwane told this publication Sunday.

"It indeed is historic that he has assumed the reigns of leadership of our country through a historic process of transfer of power that was done in a peaceful atmosphere."

He added, "I want to wish the new president all the best in his new and challenging assignment.

"Given the historic juncture of our country, President Mnangagwa will without a doubt need the support of every Zimbabwean and he has started well by inviting all political forces to his inauguration, a sign that he will lead with tolerance of diverse views and persuasions."

Hlongwani also extended his gratitude to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces especially General Chiwenga and his team who oversaw the transfer of power from former president Robert Mugabe to the new and "promising" President Mnangagwa.

"The ZDF proved beyond reasonable doubt that it is a force of the people," he said.