Zimbabwe: 'Environment, Climate Thrived Under Mugabe, but Only'

One thing is sure: ex-president Robert Mugabe had weaknesses, but under his administration of 37 years, the environment and climate sectors reported marked progress.

Now that's according to a cross-section of experts we interviewed last week, whether Mr Mugabe's time in office was good or bad for the environment and climate, both in terms of policy and execution.

Mr Mugabe was forced to resign as president on November 21 after a tumultuous week.

The experts, drawn from energy, civil society, private sector, academia and elsewhere, illustrated how Zimbabwe was not short of environmental legislation as it were for funding.

From water to wildlife, deforestation to pollution, waste management to energy, the Mugabe presidency enacted one of the most comprehensive legal frameworks for protecting the environment anywhere in the world, say the experts.

One of the most important policy interventions was the passing of the Environmental Management Act in 2002, allowing for the establishment of the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), an environment regulator and monitor.

The Act provides for a legal framework and institutional mechanisms for the management of the environment, in all its varying aspects.

In 2009, Zimbabwe launched its national policy on environment, clearly designed to dovetail into national development policies by addressing environmental challenges that may hinder socio-economic advancement.

Yet still, faced with emerging additional challenges are emanating from climate change, manifesting in the form of repeated droughts, tropical cyclones, floods, and reduced and erratic rainfall, then PResident Mugabe in 2013 created a Cabinet portfolio that deals directly with such issues.

His environmental policies have won praise from the UN Convention on Climate Change as a "as a model for other countries."

Below, we allow the voices of the experts we talked to speak:

Clement Chipenda, doctoral research fellow on social policy and land reform with the University of South Africa, said: "I think that one important legacy of President Mugabe was that since 1980 he has always prioritised issues to do with the environment and water resources.

"Even in 1980 he saw the importance of the country's natural and water resources with a Ministry of Natural Resources and Water Development, headed by the late Vice President Joseph Msika.

"This commitment has continued to date and has evolved with contemporary issues and global trends. Hence, we see the ministry now dealing with issues of climate change and having strategies in place for the country on adaptation and mitigation making our country no different from other countries globally."

Chipenda continued: "Closely linked to the issue raised above is that since the 1980s we have witnessed the commitment the former President had on issues of rural development.

"Progressive legislative and policy reforms in local government and natural resources management, which saw the creation of structures centred around local authorities and traditional leadership have been useful in preserving the environment. In addition, it benefited rural communities with the model centred around community based natural resource management initiatives, which not only benefited people but contributed to some of the rural infrastructure which rural communities still enjoy even today. (We all know about Campfire and how it is seen as globally as an important example of natural resource management involving government authorities, donor agencies and local communities)."

Chipenda said: "Mr Mugabe needs to be given credit for personally overseeing and leading numerous delegations to important regional and international meetings on environmental and sustainable development issues. It is due to this leadership that we see Zimbabwe playing an important and strategic role regionally and internationally on environment and climate issues. Zimbabwe has also ratified a number of multilateral and regional protocols in the area of the environment, water and climate and this is reflected in our policies and legislation and it is a legacy, which is important which we need to continue building on.

Career environmentalist and chief executive Environment Africa Charlene Hewat, said: "Environment Africa is apolitical and we have always worked with the Government of the day. So, we have worked very closely with the Ministry of Environment over the years, contributing to the development of the Environmental Management Act, climate change policy and others."

She added: "Despite the political landscape in our country, we have managed to achieve a lot of positive outcomes. The one area we feel could be improved is for the Government to provide financial support to the NGO sector to assist with implementation of relevant projects and programmes and in some cases have joint initiatives. This is an area the incoming Government can look into."

Brian Sekete, chairman Renewable Energy Association of Zimbabwe, said: "Policywise, Zimbabwe is right at the top - ratifications of environment and climate related issues. It was through the current climate department in the Ministry of Environment and Climate that late as it was, we in the private sector began to look seriously in investing in climate mitigation and adaptation technologies as business models. We are resolved to increase these investments with the awareness that we have been exposed to through these policies in environment and energy development."

Frank Mphalo, climate governance coordinator at Transparency International Zimbabwe, said: "Mugabe's 37 years in power was unfortunately lacklustre and lukewarm for the environment and subsequently the climate agenda. Incidences of the destruction of protected lands, wildlife and forests by senior Government officials and communities alike went unnoticed due to the lack of the rule of law and impunity."

Mphalo said: "It should, however, be noted that great strides where made towards policy formulation and reform to protect the environment and respond to climate change but the lack of political will within Mugabe's government to prioritise and activate climate interventions and unwillingness to promote transparency and accountability in climate finance stood in the way to progress."

