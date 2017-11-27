Bulawayo-based afro-Jazz musician, Majahawodwa Ndlovu aka Jeys Marabini, was attacked by an assortment of missiles for singing Ndebele songs during the inauguration of newly appointed president, Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday in Harare.

Marabini said trouble started when he and his band members took to the stage.

"As we began to sing our Ndebele songs, part of the crowd began to hurl insults at us, saying they do not understand Ndebele language. They started throwing cans, empty plastic bottles and other assortment of missiles at me and my band members.

When I realised that my band members were being attacked and the organisers were not doing anything about the chaos, I took it upon myself as the band leader to restore order and address the hooligans and tribalists who were causing the commotion," said Marabini.

Marabini said he was shocked and disappointed by the incident which he said was unfortunate.

"Zimbabwe is a nation that consists of different tribes, races and creeds. After all what happened in the last few days, we expect people from all walks of life to be united. To, therefore, throw cans and bottles at us means that a certain tribe is still superior to all others," he said.

The jazz maestro said what also angered him was that the organisers of the event failed to protect him against the marauding crowd. He said among the musicians, he was the only one from Bulawayo.

"All this chaos happened in the presence of the organisers. My fans in Harare were denied the opportunity to listen to my music. I am also disappointed that the organisers of the event failed to condemn the barbaric act.

That occasion was supposed to be unifying the nation but unfortunately it did not achieve this cause," added Marabini.

"It's so painful that after 37 years of attaining independence as a nation we are still having this kind of a problem of tribalism. As a musician, I personally believe that music builds bridges and unites people.

It is critical that this issue be addressed in this new Zimbabwe, failure to do so we have a problem as Zimbabweans. My question is what does this mean to the people of other tribes who are Zimbabweans," he said.