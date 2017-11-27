Kenya: Equity Win Game One of Basketball Play-Off Quarters

Champions Equity Bank on Saturday beat Eagle Wings 50-23 in Game One of Kenya Basketball Federation women's Premier League play-off quarter-finals at Madaraka Outdoor Courts at Strathmore University, Nairobi.

Equity, who finished eighth in first Fiba Africa women's championship in Angola last week, struggled to contain Lucy Machuma and Winnie Wafula of Eagle Wings, who wrecked their defense to lock the scores 8-8 in the first quarter.

Equity needed veteran Hilda Indasi and Hilda Ndegwa's accurate outside shooting and Joyce Nabwire and Belinda Akoth's creativity upfront to find a way past their opponents.

Equity, who lead the best-of-three series 1-0, punished Eagle Wings 13-3 in the second quarter for a 21-11 half-time lead in the match affected by rains.

Eagle Wings performed poorly in the third quarter in which they only managed one basket, courtesy of Winnie Wafula as Equity Bank remained offensive for a 11-2 run.

Equity, who booked a ticket to the quarter final after finishing second in the regular season with 34 points, had little to worry them in the last quarter in which they led 18-10.

Equity will be seeking to win Game Two today to qualify for the semi-final on a 2-0 basis. Equity coach David Maina said:

"My players got exposure in the Africa club championship where I rotated the bench effectively and the lessons learned will contribute to retaining the league title." Eagle Wings coach Everline Kedogo said:

"We played poorly after a good start but their is still room to tie the series 1-1 and force Game Three."

In the women's Division One play-offs, Footprints are one match away to the final after beating Africa Nazarene University 61-45 in their semi-final Game Two.