Kenya: Humble Vihiga Savour Rise to Kenya's Top Flight Football

Vihiga United's elevation to the top SportPesa Premier League is a clear indication of how devolution is helping nurture and expose talent at grass roots level.

Handled by veteran coach Edward Manoah, the Vihiga County-sponsored side secured a historic promotion to top flight football in style, by defeating favoured Ushuru 1-0 at the Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday to win the National Super League title on the final day of competition.

Bernard Ochieng scored the lone goal in this well-attended match to secure the result that enabled Vihiga also be crowned the National Super League champions, after garnering an unassailable 80 points.

"This is the best moment of my career, but I'm more excited for these players. They deserve the opportunity of playing top football after coming through a very competitive season," Manoah, who also has coached Chemelil Sugar and Kakamega Homeboyz, said.

Key to Vihiga's success was attacking midfielder Patrick Okullo whose 17-goals saw him emerge top scorer in the competition.

Other players worth mentioning are former Kenya internationals Charles Okwemba and Martin Imbalambala, plus strikers Ugandan Rashid Kyambadde, Christopher Masinza.

RENOVATE KIDUNDU STADIUM

Current Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo who has promised to renovate the Kidundu stadium to be used for hosting the team's league matches next season, and his predecessor Moses Akaranga, also deserve special mention for their support of the team.

"We have come all the way from division three, played two divisions in the second tier league. As patron, I'm excited by this performance and we have a plan to sell talents to established leagues in Europe and win the Kenya Premier League title by 2019," said Akaranga.

Vihiga will be joined in next year's SportsPesa Premier League by Wazito who thrashed Kenya Police 5-2 on the final day of the season to finish second.

Vihiga was formed in 2013 by the county government and has grown from strength to strength.