Zimbabwe: FC Platinum, Mapeza Make PSL History

Norman Mapeza has made history by becoming the first coach since 1966 to win the championship with a team from outside Harare or Bulawayo after his team FC Platinum beat Harare giants Dynamos to the title in a very close race on Saturday.

FC Platinum beat Chapungu 2-0 while Dynamos edged Chicken Inn 1-0 and Mapeza's men were crowned champions of Zimbabwean football as they took their points tally to 72 two ahead of the Glamour Boys.

The last time a team from outside Harare or Bulawayo lifted the championship was way back in 1966 when the now-defunct ST Paul's FC, then based in Musami, Murewa, won it under the guidance of Antony Edward Davies.

But on Saturday, Mapeza turned Zimbabwean football on its head to lift the championship which ensured a shift in the balance of power.

The Platinum miners have, since their promotion into the topflight league in 2011, been high on diagnosis as they hired several coaches including Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa but were short on prescription as the envisaged championship remained stubbornly elusive.

In 2011, Gumbo, who was coach of FC Platinum, had his dream of winning the championship wrecked by Dynamos who beat them to the title on goal difference after finishing tied on 58 points.

Mutasa also came close in 2013 but finished four points behind eventual champions Dynamos, Highlanders and Harare City who ended tied on 54 points.

Since Mapeza took over from Mutasa in 2014, he has also been failing at the last hurdle, finishing fourth that year and third the following year. Last year, he was runner up to Caps United but he finally delivered it on Saturday.

It has been a long wait and the FC Platinum gaffer, clearly overcome by emotion, was close to tears.

"We give glory to God for this win and our hard work paid off," Mapeza said.

"I was under pressure to break this long-standing record and bring glory to our side. We thank God for seeing us through and also helping us over-come all the hurdles we faced.

"Well done to the team for doing well. Am glad we scored and won here at Ascot where it has been difficult to win.

"The home stretch has not been easy for anyone but as a result of hard work, we won. We thank the club for giving us all that we needed to make our season a success."