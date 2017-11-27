Uganda: SC Villa On Top of League Table

Masaka/Kampala — 'Attack wins you games, defence wins you championships', is a cliché that continues to split opinion in sport.

For current SC Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa, it is an approach that he believes can end the club's 13-year league drought.

With three games to the end of the first round, the 16-time league champions ascended to the top of the Azam Uganda Premier League (AUPL) following a 1-0 win over traditional rivals Express at Masaka Recreation Ground. "The performance was not very good but we managed to win. We always target winning games because scoring many goals does not win you a championship," Bbosa said of the win. The result was the sixth time they recorded a slender 1-0 win from the eight victories the club has accumulated thus far.

Striker Alex Kitata got the lone goal two minutes from time, pouncing on Express defender Ronnie Kisekka's inadvertent header to slot the ball between goalkeeper Godwin Buule's legs following a long ball from Villa custodian Samson Kirya.

The 16-time league champions have also conceded only four goals, the least number this season in addition to keeping eight clean sheets.

For Express, the result was a second successive loss for new coach Shafik Bisaso. who has now lost twice to his former employers since leaving Villa. "We were unlucky although we managed to create chances," Bisaso said of the result that left Express among the bottom three teams with 11 points from 12 games. Villa, who were docked two points meanwhile lead with 25 points, two ahead of Police and KCCA.

Isiagi brace

The latter lost 2-1 to fellow Lugogo-based side Proline courtesy of a well taken brace from Daniel Isiagi.

Vipers also recorded only their second victory in seven games to go fourth as forward Milton Kariisa scored a brace to take his tally to five in a 2-0 home win over Kirinya- Jinja.

FRIDAY RESULTS

SC Villa 1-0 Express

SC Vipers 2-0 Kirinya - Jinja

Proline 2-1 KCCA