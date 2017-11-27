25 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: SC Villa On Top of League Table

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Mugenyi & Elvis Senono

Masaka/Kampala — 'Attack wins you games, defence wins you championships', is a cliché that continues to split opinion in sport.

For current SC Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa, it is an approach that he believes can end the club's 13-year league drought.

With three games to the end of the first round, the 16-time league champions ascended to the top of the Azam Uganda Premier League (AUPL) following a 1-0 win over traditional rivals Express at Masaka Recreation Ground. "The performance was not very good but we managed to win. We always target winning games because scoring many goals does not win you a championship," Bbosa said of the win. The result was the sixth time they recorded a slender 1-0 win from the eight victories the club has accumulated thus far.

Striker Alex Kitata got the lone goal two minutes from time, pouncing on Express defender Ronnie Kisekka's inadvertent header to slot the ball between goalkeeper Godwin Buule's legs following a long ball from Villa custodian Samson Kirya.

The 16-time league champions have also conceded only four goals, the least number this season in addition to keeping eight clean sheets.

For Express, the result was a second successive loss for new coach Shafik Bisaso. who has now lost twice to his former employers since leaving Villa. "We were unlucky although we managed to create chances," Bisaso said of the result that left Express among the bottom three teams with 11 points from 12 games. Villa, who were docked two points meanwhile lead with 25 points, two ahead of Police and KCCA.

Isiagi brace

The latter lost 2-1 to fellow Lugogo-based side Proline courtesy of a well taken brace from Daniel Isiagi.

Vipers also recorded only their second victory in seven games to go fourth as forward Milton Kariisa scored a brace to take his tally to five in a 2-0 home win over Kirinya- Jinja.

FRIDAY RESULTS

SC Villa 1-0 Express

SC Vipers 2-0 Kirinya - Jinja

Proline 2-1 KCCA

Uganda

Support for Age Limit Bill Falling - Security Report

Ruling party leaders are understood to be studying a report compiled for NRM chairman Yoweri Museveni, which gauges its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.