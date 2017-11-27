26 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Africa: Rugunda to Represent Museveni At AU-EU Summit in Ivory Coast

By Monitor Reporter

Kampala — The Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, is expected on Monday to fly out to Abidjan in Ivory Coast to attend the 5th African Union-European Union (AU-EU) summit ending on Thursday.

The premier, who will be representing President Museveni, will join other African and European Heads of State and Government at the meeting on the theme "Investing in youth for a sustainable future."

This is a key priority for Africa and the EU as six out of every ten Africans are under 25 years.

The AU-EU summit will be a key moment and opportunity to strengthen political and economic ties between the two continents.

The summit will also be attended by the President of the European Council Donald Tusk, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, the African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki.

2017 is a defining year for AU-EU relations, as it has been ten years since the adoption of the Joint Africa-EU Strategy.

Other priorities of the EU-Africa partnership that will be discussed during the summit include: peace and security, governance, democracy, human rights, migration, investment and job creation.

Speaking ahead of his departure for Abidjan, Prime Minister Rugunda said: "The EU is a key development partner with Africa over many years and we aim to deepen this relationship further. We, for instance, would also like to see more investments from Europe into Uganda in particular, and Africa, in general."

EU's biggest support to Uganda is in infrastructure development, mainly roads.

