Uganda Martyrs Conquer MUBS to Clinch First Title

Kampala — The Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) story in the Nile Special University Football League (UFL) is one that has been told several times but one that did not have a happy ending until Saturday.

The Nkozi-based University have come a long way since being thrashed 11-0 by Nkumba University four years ago with the result acting as a turning point before reaching the final in 2015 and finishing fourth last season.

Their turnaround was, however, completed on Saturday by avenging the 2015 4-0 defeat to Mubs with a 2-0 win of their own to take the 2017 crown, their first ever title, at Mandela National Stadium.

"We thank the management for the support they rendered us which was important for us to win," UMU coach Shafik Bisaso noted.

There appeared little to separate the two teams in the opening minutes before a moment of brilliance from UMU striker Douglas Owori's illuminated the game.

Receiving the ball wide right, the forward turned his marker before firing past Mubs goalkeeper Martin Ssenkooto from a tight angle after 36 minutes.

He was at it again on the stroke of half time, dribbling past his opponent before setting up Reuben Lubega to tap home the second.

"Our focus was to concentrate on the unit and even if we have outstanding individuals but teamwork always prevails," insisted Bisaso.

For Mubs there was no repeat of the 2015 and 2014 heroics as they failed to mount any serious challenge against their opponents.

"The truth is that the better team won even though the officiating wasn't good in the second half," admitted Mubs coach Charles Ayiekoh after the game.

Nkumba mewawhile edged Gulu 2-1 to win the third place accolade.