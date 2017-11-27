26 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Ilala Municipal Authorities Mulls Offering Free Medical Check-Ups

By Elizabeth Edward

Ilala — Starting next year, Ilala Municipal authorities plan to set aside a budget for the purpose of financing provision of free health screening, once a month. This comes after it was noted that many people sought after free medical services.

This was revealed by Ilala Municipal Medical Officer-in-Charge Victoria Ludovick on Thursday, November 23, in a Full Council meeting during which Mzinga Councilor Isack Job asked a question.

The councilor had wanted to know the measures the municipal authorities have been taking in a bid to reduce the number of people coming out to seek free medical services as was seen recently following the tour of the Chinese Art of Peace medical services.

The other example that Mr Job cited was the free health screening organised by the regional authorities at Mnazi Mmoja grounds.

Dr Ludovick said they conducted a research and discovered that people preferred free medical services at such services because in the hospital it was expensive.

Opening the meeting, the Ilala Deputy Mayor Omari Kumbilamoto told participants that the Ilala Mayor, Mr Charles Kuyeko, was sick and had gone for health test on the Chinese ship.

