27 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Religion Created Peace in Uganda, Says Museveni

Photo: Denis Edema/Daily Monitor
Left to right: Jinja Diocese Bishop Charles Martin Wamika, Tororo Archbishop Emmanuel Oboo, President Yoweri Museveni and Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga cutting a cake to mark 50 years of Jinja dioceses at the Cathedral on Sunday.
By Tausi Nakato

President Museveni has said the establishment of religion created peace in the Country.

He disclosed this while officiating at the Golden Jubilee celebration of Jinja Diocese held at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jinja.

Mr Museveni said during the establishment of these dioceses, there was instability in the country unlike today.

"I know very well the history of these dioceses especially that of Kampala and Jinja because I was there. I was in senior six at Ntare SS. Most of you are studying them as history but I thank God, I was there and I still remember the situation because our country was in trouble during that time in our before the coming of these dioceses."

"The situation was very bad between 1966 and 1971 when [Milton] Obote overthrew [Edward] Mutesa. By the time these dioceses begun, the country was not stable at all. I was already in politics. I was in Democratic Party when Obote abolish kingdoms," Museveni said.

President Museveni said Ugandans should thank God for the peace we have in the Country to avoid repeat of what happened in the past governments.

He further noted that his NRM government fought sectarianism at both religious and national levels.

"I thank all religious bodies for the establishment of Inter- Religious Council which has created unity among all religions. I can see now Muslims attending functions for Catholics and Protestants. Unlike before, I'm seeing now Jinja mayor Mr Majidu Batambuze is a Muslim but he is here; an indication of freedom of worship in the country," Mr Museveni added.

However, the Archbishop of Kampala Dioceses, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga who spoke on behalf of all the bishops said the dioceses were built to promote unity and communion and urged Christians to continue building them.

He also urged Christians to promote truthfulness in honour of the teachings of the Bible.

"Promote peace and truthfulness right from the families, nothing else but the truth because the Bible says it will set you free. There are so many lies going on; in the newspapers, homes where the father lies to the wife and children do the same because people have forgotten the need for truth,"Mr Lwanga said.

The mass which was led by Pope Nuncio [representative] in Uganda Archbishop Micheal August Blume was also attended by several bishops including, Rt Rev Charles Martin Wamika of Jinja Dioceses, Archbishop of Tororo Emmanuel Obbo and several politicians.

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.