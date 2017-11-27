Namibia: Land Reform Ministry Accused of Special Treatment

The land reform ministry is being accused of giving "special treatment" to a resettlement farm beneficiary, Irvine Mukata, as it emerged that he is given a longer grace period to occupy a farming unit allocated to him .

Documents seen by The Namibian indicate that Mukata had been allocated farming unit B at Klein Aub No.342 in the //Karas region in 2011.

However, sources told The Namibian that he has since then failed to occupy the farming unit, despite being given a second 30-day grace period, which had lapsed on 7 March 2017, to move onto the farm.

In terms of the Agriculture (Commercial) Land Reform Act, resettlement farm beneficiaries shall be given a 30-day grace period after allotment, and failure to settle in on the farm within the said time can see them have their lease agreements rescinded.

Critics have asked why Mukata, who is believed to be connected to high-ranking officials within the land reform ministry, was treated with "kid gloves," while many other farmers had their farming units withdrawn for failing to occupy them.

The outraged critics accused the land reform ministry of failing to act decisively against Mukata for not having occupied the farm, adding that officails at the Keetmanshoop office were rather assaisting him to move onto the land this week. His sudden eagerness to move onto the farming unit now, they said, has been triggered by a recommendation the //Karas regional resettlement committee made earlier this month to the land reform minister, Utoni Nujoma, to rescind his lease agreement following complaints that he had failed to occupy the farming unit.

"It seems he has links in the land reform ministry, therefore he is now running around to move onto the farming land," an irritated complainant fumed. The critics also accused the land reform ministry of having turned a blind eye to an apparent illegal occupation on the said farming unit in 2017 by a communal farmer, Lukas Apollus.

They said Apollus only vacated the farm after being resettled on farm Kotzetal No. 291 this year.

"The land reform ministry is clearly giving special treatment to certain individuals. They have obtained eviction orders against others. Why was it not the case with Apollus?" asked one of the critics.

Mukata, who is an employee in the Office of the President at Katima Mulilo, asked when contacted for comment who gave the reporter his contact details, before ending the call.

The land reform ministry's spokesperson, Chrispin Matongela yesterday said he could not access questions The Namibian had emailed to him before noon yesterday due to technical glitches, and thus could not comment on the matter.