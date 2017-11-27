Kenya: Champions KCB Launch Title Defence On Winning Note

Winger Collins Wanjala and substitute Arthur Owiro scored a brace of tries each as Kenya Commercial Bank crushed Strathmore Leos 27-0 to get their Kenya Cup title defence on course at the KCB Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

Elsewhere, it was a baptism by fire for newcomers Kisii and Mombasa when they went down to Nakuru and Impala Saracens 45-15 and 48-0 at Nakuru Athletic Club and Impala Sports Club grounds respectively.

The 2013 and 2014 Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar launched their quest to reclaim the title after they dug deep to beat visiting Mwamba 29-22 at the Kakamega show grounds as Kenyatta University's Blak Blad stunned Nondescripts 8-0 at the varsity's grounds.

The Leos held on well to restrict the bankers at 8-0 at the break, but Curtis Olago's charges came up with a different game plan in the second half, touching down three more tries to claim a bonus point victory.

"We won yes but not the way I wanted. We were too casual and slow the whole match. Our execution needs to get better moving forward," said Olago. "The Leos really gave us a run at the break down especially in the first half."

Olago said he will once again reserve his Kenya Simbas players Moses Amusala, Curtis Lilalko, Peter Karia, Davis Chenge, Oliver Mang'eni, Jacob Ojee, Martin Owila and Peter Kilonzo in their next away duel against newcomers Kisii.

"I won't field them for a while. I will let them rest after their national assignment," said Olago.

Leos coach John Mbai said they have a lot to work on, having staged a poor show against the bankers, who are also the Enterprise Cup and Impala Floodlit champions.

"The players' mental frame was poor. We played a defensive rugby and lost territory easily," said Mbai, adding that the challenge is now for his young players to grow maturely.

"There will be no easy games."

It took time for both teams to settle with both wading into each other's 22 metres territory without success. But there was a breakthrough for bankers when Wanjala sneaked through to score at the far to lead 5-0 after their fly half Esau Otieno failed to convert.

KCB piled on more pressure and despite their second row Calvin Sule being sin-binned for striking Leos player, they still got a penalty which Otieno curled through to lead 8-0 at the drinks.

Owira would twice sneak through from scrum play at 22m to score after getting Leos defenders snapping. Substitute Ken Moseti added the extras for the bankers' opening victory.

Collated Kenya Cup results

Nakuru 45-15 Kisii 15; Impala Saracens 48-0 Mombasa 0; Strathmore Leos 0- 27 KCB; Kabras Sugar 29-22 Mwamba, Blak Blad 8- 0 Nondescripts