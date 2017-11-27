Man of the moment Jah Prayzah and several local artistes put up a sterling performance at a hastily organised show held at the Harare International Conference Centre on Friday.

Dubbed "Fill up the HICC", the show could not have come a better time for music fans that were in a celebratory mood following the inauguration of the second executive President of Zimbabwe, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Although the conference was not filled to capacity, the people responded well at such a short notice, and the show lived up to its billing.

Capitalising on the euphoria that engulfed the country following the political events that were unfolding, promotional company Two Kings together with Jah Prayzah announced they were having a show at the Harare International Conference Centre to welcome the musician who has become a household name during the political developments in the country, where his album "Kutonga Kwaro" became anthemic overnight.

Two Kings, through one of the directors Dee Nosh, announced on Thursday via social media that they would host a gig the following day at HICC welcoming Jah Prayzah who was coming from Australia.

Usually promoters take three weeks or more to advertise a gig.

Since fans were in celebratory mood following the inauguration, it proved to be a much easier task to organise a show of such magnitude within hours.

The show was characterised by pomp and fanfare as music fans digested the political events of the day through song and dance. Before Jah Prayzah got on stage, several musicians took turns to serenade music fans who had come prepared to wine and dance.

Killer T had a good day in office as most of his hits got music fans on the dance floor.

The songs "Wakandigona", "Takangodaro" and "Takumbofarawo" mesmerised fans. When Killer T left the stage, it became easier for Seh Calaz, BaShupi, and Andy Muridzo among others to serenade the already revelling crowd that danced along to a litany of hit songs. There was rapturous response when Jah Prayzah got on stage.

"Kutonga Kwaro", "Ndini Ndamubata" and "Masoja" were among other songs that send the revellers into a frenzy. The musician's manager, Keen Mushapaidze, was grateful to the fans for their support despite the short notice.

"Jah Prayzah has become the darling of many Zimbabweans and as witnessed by the attendance of the fans," he said. Every revolution is oiled by music that resonates with winds of change. Jah Prayzah's album "Kutonga Kwaro", which was released 43 days ago, has dovetailed with the greatest political development since the country's independence -- the resignation of Cde Robert Mugabe.