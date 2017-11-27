analysis

Kampala — If a position is operationally strategic, President Yoweri Museveni will appoint a soldier to it. If a job is critical to his survival in power, Museveni will appoint a soldier to do it.

As a result, the military today has permanent representation in parliament, heads the police, deploys heavily during elections, protects all the key strategic installations, and has 'attaches' or spies in key ministries, among others. And Museveni is piling on the militarisation of the state.

Between September and November, Museveni has deployed military doctors to replace striking doctors, has commanded military operatives to raid parliament and forcefully ejected legislators opposed to his quest to lift the constitutional age limit, and has made the intelligence arm of the military--the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI)--the most dominant security agency.

Looking at these incidents, Maj. Gen Benon Biraaro, the highly respected former presidential candidate in 2016 warns that Uganda "could have its Zimbabwe moment" as resentment mounts.

Gen. Biraro was referring to moves by the military in Zimbabwe to kick out the 93-year old President Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe is the third longest serving president in the world and Museveni is the fifth. Like Museveni, the Zimbabwean leader captured power in 1980 as a guerrilla war hero. But years of one-man misrule that heavily depended on the security forces have eroded the lustre of liberation heroism.

Mugabe is now seen as a senile old figurehead of a bunch of arrogant looters of the state. And his once-trusted army commander, Gen. Constatino Chiwenga, has turned against him. Some observers see similarities with Uganda - at least in the future.

"You are seeing securitisation of the entire state," says an alarmed Norbert Mao; president of Uganda's oldest political party, Democratic Party (DP), "it is aimed at comprehensive capture of the state by one man."

And, Mao told The Independent in an interview: "this trend will intensify until it backfires."

Interestingly, these events are occurring soon after a book titled 'Militarism and the Dilemma of Post-Colonial Statehood: The Case of Museveni's Uganda' was released.

In the book, the authors; Busingye Kabumba, Dan Ngabirano and Timothy Kyepa, show that since colonial times, governments in Uganda have relied on the military and that the military nature of the country's formation and political history--the reason Museveni's government, ushered in by the military, has been no different.

Do they imply that there could be a coup against Museveni?

If so, then Museveni thinks people who harbor such thoughts are mistaken. He appears confident about his control of the army although concerns have always existed about his involving the army in politics and every day running of the state.

On January 27, 2013, while addressing a judges' conference in Entebbe, Museveni scoffed at "idiots" who say that the NRM government can be overthrown by arms.

"Some of these people are just idiots... ," the president said, "Uganda government; to overthrow it? Oooooh! You don't know what you are talking about. The NRM government to overthrow it with arms; but that is our specialty!"

Some scholars have even said that Museveni's confidence in the army makes him appear as a bad student of Uganda's political history.

All eight governments in Uganda, except two, since independence in 1962 have been over-thrown in a military coup. This has made Uganda the most coup-prone country in the region; with an average of a coup for every six years, before Museveni came to power in 1986 following a guerrilla war.

Interestingly, the late former President Milton Obote, who was twice overthrown by the army, had similar confidence regarding his government's insusceptibility to a military coup.

Writing in 1968 in his 'Myths and Realities: Letter to a London Friend', Obote had bragged: "As regards the position of the Ugandan army, I am perhaps the only African leader who is not afraid of a military take over."

At the time, Obote like Museveni today, had beaten the opposition and thought he had outmaneuvered opponents both in the army and his party, the Uganda Peoples Congress. But barely three years later, Idi Amin, an army officer Obote had groomed and put in charge, overthrew him.

Comparing Zimbabwe

A look at the Zimbabwean situation reveals that until recently, the army has appeared to be firmly behind Mugabe. After all, since 2004 Mugabe has ensured that it is headed by Gen. Constantino Chiwenga; a 61-year old illiterate war-veteran who joined Mugabe's bush fighters when he was 17 years old and was promoted to head all the armed forces in Zimbabwe in spite of being caught buying answers to the only exam he appears to have ever sat - at the Zimbabwe Army Staff College.

The only credentials that mattered to Mugabe appear to have been that Chiwenga is a war-veteran, brutal, and from the same Shona tribe as him. In fact, Mugabe ensured that even the Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa is his longtime ally and from the same Shona tribe. But they parted ways when Mugabe attempted to impose his wife as his successor. Although all three are Shona, the military chief and the vice president are from the Karanga sub-group, while Mugabe is from the Zezuru sub-group.

Ironically, their disagreement was first openly aired in a fight over the so-called Command Agriculture Programme which is similar in structure, objective, and implementation as the Operation wealth Creation headed by Museveni's brother Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho aka Salim Saleh.

Family affairs

Museveni likes to name Gen. Saleh to sensitive jobs. He used him to set a precedent of appointing serving soldiers into his cabinet and speculation is now high that he might finally appoint his son, Maj. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, into cabinet just as he also did with his wife Janet Museveni.

So far, Museveni's keeping Muhoozi in the army is also seen as strategic because, observers say, he believes that for one to have a successful political career they must maintain a hold on the army.

It is a belief many former leaders like Uganda's Idi Amin, Libya's Col. Muammar Gaddafi, Mugabe and several deposed African dictators have had.

Museveni, however, justifies deployment of the military in otherwise civilian territory by claiming that he is trying to sort out inefficiencies and poor service delivery, but critics say his real aims are political, involving holding on to power.

Mao explains that the version of accountability Museveni seeks "is not democratic but bureaucratic", which is what you have in the military.

"There (military)," Mao says, "no General accounts to lower ranks. They just issue orders and they are executed without questions."

He cites two examples where Museveni has deployed the military with these intentions; the Identity Card project and Operation Wealth Creation (OWC).

President Museveni appointed the late Gen. Aronda Nyakairima as Minister of Internal Affairs in 2013 saying he wanted him to "sort out the ID project mess".

In reality, Mao says, Museveni's motive was to gain control of the national register of citizens and subsequently control the resultant voter data that would be used in the 2016 elections. Nyakairima had been the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and a close confidante of the President.

In the case of OWC, Museveni has put his brother; Gen. Saleh, in charge. This programme, which is designed to improve livelihoods and reduce poverty through distribution of improved inputs to agriculture, is a major government project. With a budget of Shs300 billion in the 2017/18 national budget, it is bigger that many government departments and agencies. The budget for OWC is over 30% of the Ministry of Agriculture budget where it is domiciled. In reality, according to Mao, Museveni appointed his brother to head OWC because it is a vote gathering venture that supports only farmers who are known supporters of Museveni and a money conduit for the ruling NRM party. Mao says Operation Wealth Creation's motive is to recruit the majority poor peasants into the NRM.

When the strategic Ministry of Works and Transport was embroiled in a slew of corruption scandals, and shoddy and delayed projects, Museveni again resorted to a soldier to sort it out. He appointed another former CDF, Gen. Katumba Wamala as Minister of State for Works to, among others; implement the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Observers say that for Museveni, who shot to power in 1986 through a guerrilla war promising to end an era of destructive military rule and usher in civilian rule and democracy, to resort to governing through the army is a major indictment.

However, his handlers quickly dismiss any criticism and point to parliament, courts and cabinet to argue that Museveni's is a civilian government.

But the de facto leader of the radical anti-Museveni movement, Kizza Besigye, who has challenged Museveni in presidential elections four times, says Museveni's government has always been "a military regime".

Even those who find Besigye's stance a little too harsh appear to agree that tendencies of military rule are now hard to ignore.

Many point at Museveni's well-practiced habit of always donning military fatigues (which are clear symbols of military rule) while addressing critical government meetings and gatherings. Although he is officially retired from the army, Museveni also routinely carries a rifle.

Growing intolerance

Observers say that these things did not matter much in the past because Museveni allowed debate of political issues, appeared to favour persuading opponents other than threatening them, and would sometimes tolerate dissent.

However, some observers say, 31 years later and as he seeks so-called "life presidency", Museveni appears to have lost the patience to persuade and win over opponents. Instead he prefers talking tough and issuing threats.

And Museveni's hardline stances appear to be increasingly copied by his cadres.

When striking doctors quit their posts in government hospitals recently, Museveni threatened to fire them. He also ordered military doctors to be deployed to replace them. Both moves were criticised because Uganda's military does not have enough doctors to replace even 10% of the striking doctors. In any case, moving them to civilian hospitals would leave patients in military facilities not catered for.

But, observers say, Museveni's militaristic tendencies came out most clearly when dealing with opponents of a Bill intended to scrap Article 102 (b) of the constitution which caps the upper presidential age limit at 75. Currently, Museveni who is officially 73 years old will not be eligible to stand at the next elections in 2021 as he will be 77 years old. So scrapping the age-limit is critical to him.

Unfortunately, for him, there is unusual opposition to scrapping the age-limit even within Museveni's ruling party. But in a sign of growing intolerance, some MPs known to oppose the move were recently kicked out of the ruling party caucus. The party Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa, told the group that the party cannot accept any opposition from within. And Museveni, who has previously met, debated, and cajoled dissenters in similar situations, was this time brutally brief.

"Get out," he ordered the dissenters.

Then days later, when opposition MPs attempted to filibuster the tabling in parliament of the Bill intended to scrap the age limit and the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, gave them 30 minutes to vacate the parliament, security forces pounced on them and battered them right inside the chamber. Venerated symbols of parliamentary democracy, including the table of parliament, the dispatch box on which Bills are tabled, microphone and seats were trampled and thrown around. In one incident, the former CDF, Gen. Katumba Wamala was filmed while punching an MP several times. The MP and several MPs were hospitalised; some with life-threatening injuries.

The Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura, later bragged about deploying the military operatives who beat up the MPs.

The incident has since been judged to have been worse than the 1966 incident when then-Prime Minister Milton Obote cemented his authoritarian credentials by deploying security forces around parliament and forcing MPs to pass the so-called "Pigeon-Hole Constitution" without reading it.

Critics say the attack on parliament eclipsed the 2005 so-called "rape of the courts" in which military operatives dubbed 'the Black Mamba' raided the High Court in Kampala to re-arrest a group of people charged with treason together with Besigye.

In March 2007 a similar incident happened and the raids on courts by military personnel have since become common place.

In scenes reminiscent of the brutal 1970s regime of dictator Gen. Idi Amin Dada, civilians are now routinely picked off the street and locked up in various detention places. Sometimes the armed people are in civilian dress and always do not identify themselves.

Under Gen. Kale Kayihura, the police appeared to have taken full charge of internal security until recently when the dreaded Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) returned to investigating civilian crime. The CMI was notorious for torture in the 1990s and appears determined to pick up where it stopped. It has since arrested over 10 police officers and court-martialed them. These events have raised questions about how far the army can go with critics warning of creeping military rule. And, as E.A. Brett wrote in a paper titled 'Neutralising the Use of Force in Uganda: the Rôle of the Military in Politics', the trajectory Museveni is taking only threatens to repeat a history where the military directly dominated politics.

Brett also noted how so far Uganda has had two governments removed by military coups, one by a foreign military invasion, and another by an armed military rebellion.

Generals who challenge Museveni

While President Yoweri Museveni appears to have control of the army, it is also his biggest threat as his major competitors were once in the UPDF.

Col. Kizza Besigye

The two people who have headed the largest opposition group in Uganda, Maj. Gen (retired) Mugisha Muntu and Col. (retired) Kizza Besigye, are previous commanders in Museveni's army.

Besigye was a Museveni confidant for 19 years but rebelled in 1999.

Maj. Gen Mugisha Muntu

Besigye's successor as president of the opposition FDC party, Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu, was an army commander under Museveni for nine years.

Gen. David Sejusa

Another maverick, Gen. David Sejusa, in 2012 spectacularly wrote letters warning of an alleged Museveni plot to eliminate those against the Muhoozi project. He was a member of the army High Command, the army's top governing body, a Senior Presidential advisor on defence, and the coordinator of Military Intelligence.

Maj. Gen Benon Biraro

The other high ranking retired army officer who took on Museveni in the last presidential elections is Maj.Gen. Benon Biraaro. Biraaro recently warned that Uganda would have its Zimbabwe moment--implying that there will be a coup against Museveni.

Capt. Ruhinda Maguru

Capt. Ruhinda Maguru, a former Aide-de-Camp to Museveni has twice challenged him for leadership within the ruling NRM party.