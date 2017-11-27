Tanzania: CCM Candidate for Iringa Councillorship Seat Impressed By Voting Progress

Iringa — Ruling CCM's candidate vying for Kitwiru Ward seat Baraka Kimata has expressed his satisfaction on Sunday, November 26, at how the by-election opened saying all had gone as per plan.

"I've visited a number of polling stations and I'm impressed by what I saw as people exercised their constitutional right. It was all done peacefully. The stations also opened in time," he said as he visited Kisiwani polling station.

Six politicians are vying for the councillorship position for Kitwiru Ward but analysts are of the view that there will be a neck-to-neck competition between contenders from CCM (Mr Kamata) and Chadema (Bahati Chengula).

Others contenders and their political parties in brackets are: Mr Kitime Mtwa (ACT Wazalendo), Daudi Masasi (ADC), Mr Ahmed Lyetu (CUF) and Isaiah Kivamba (NCCR Mageuzi).