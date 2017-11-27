Tanzania: Journalists Barred From Covering Voting in Kijichi Ward

Dar es Salaam — Journalists found themselves facing a hard time in Kijichi Ward on Sunday, November 26, where election authorities barred them from performing their duty of reporting on the poll taking place there.

A returning officer in the ward, Ms Fatuma Mwafujo, claimed journalists ought to have first sought for permission from the district executive director (DED).

"It is the DED who has the powers whether to allow or restrict journalists from covering election issues here," she claimed.

"There are only two journalists who sought for this permission yesterday. My office has their identity cards, as for you, you're not allowed to cover the elections as you have no permits," she insisted.

Efforts to try and reach the DED are going on.

However, observation showed that in the morning hours, only a few voters turned out contrary to expectations.

The by-election in the ward is held following death of Councilor Anderson Chale (CCM) in May last year.