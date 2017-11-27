South Africa: Ingram Helps Warriors to First Win

A fine half-century by Colin Ingram helped the Warriors break their 2017/18 RAM SLAM T20 Challenge duck with a record chase at Newlands in Cape Town to overcome the Highveld Lions on Sunday.

The left-hander smashed 89 (48 balls, 5 fours, 7 sixes) as the men from the Eastern Cape chased down 183 - beating the previous best successful chase of 177 made by the Cape Cobras against the Titans back in the 2010/11 campaign - with six balls to spare.

Ingram was the catalyst for his side, who were the host for the game in what was the first of two games of a double-header at the ground, with Christiaan Jonker (39 off 28) also playing a pivotal role.

In many ways, it was a lucky escape for the Warriors after their captain Jon-Jon Smuts won the toss and opted to bowl first at the start.

Reeza Hendricks continued his sublime start to the season with 81 (63 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes), while debutant Ryan Rickelton (41 off 23) and Rassie van der Dussen (45 off 30) were also punishing on the 'home' bowlers.

It looked like the wrong call by skipper Smuts, who must have been feeling even worse after Kagiso Rabada (3/25) struck twice in the second over, leaving the Warriors on 13/2 in response.

But Ingram, who was dropped early on in his innings, rebuilt with Colin Ackermann (17) initially, before cutting loose to hand last season's finalists a much-needed win.

Source: Sport24