26 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jantjies to Stay With Boks in Wales

Tagged:

Related Topics

Contrary to what was previously reported, Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies will stay with the squad for their final end-of-year Test against Wales.

Due to the fact next Saturday's match falls outside World Rugby's Test window, it was expected Jantjies would rejoin his Japan side, NTT Shining Arcs.

Jantjies, 27, replaced man-of-the-match Handre Pollard after 65 minutes of Saturday's 35-6 victory over Italy in Padova.

SA Rugby on Sunday did confirm that Francois Louw (Bath), Duane Vermeulen (Toulon) and Franco Mostert (Ricoh Black Rams) would return to the clubs.

The loss of the trio, in particular loose forwards Louw and Vermeulen, has in part been offset by the return from paternity duty of Siya Kolisi.

Meanwhile, the Boks will be sweating on the availability of 'Beast' Mtawarira who was forced to leave the field on Saturday with a groin injury.

Sharks front-rower Thomas du Toit has been called up as cover ahead of the Test against the Welsh at the Principality Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 SA time.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Health Minister Threatens to Sue Provinces for Shortage of Junior Doctor Positions

Motsoaledi says three provinces are responsible for leaving hundreds of recent medical school graduates without jobs. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.