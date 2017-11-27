South Africa: Jantjies to Stay With Boks in Wales

Contrary to what was previously reported, Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies will stay with the squad for their final end-of-year Test against Wales.

Due to the fact next Saturday's match falls outside World Rugby's Test window, it was expected Jantjies would rejoin his Japan side, NTT Shining Arcs.

Jantjies, 27, replaced man-of-the-match Handre Pollard after 65 minutes of Saturday's 35-6 victory over Italy in Padova.

SA Rugby on Sunday did confirm that Francois Louw (Bath), Duane Vermeulen (Toulon) and Franco Mostert (Ricoh Black Rams) would return to the clubs.

The loss of the trio, in particular loose forwards Louw and Vermeulen, has in part been offset by the return from paternity duty of Siya Kolisi.

Meanwhile, the Boks will be sweating on the availability of 'Beast' Mtawarira who was forced to leave the field on Saturday with a groin injury.

Sharks front-rower Thomas du Toit has been called up as cover ahead of the Test against the Welsh at the Principality Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 SA time.

