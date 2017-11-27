South Africa: From the Inside - the Pain of Government Procurement

27 November 2017

It's taken 17 months and counting to procure a laptop for the Premier's office, but the progress made in the Garden Route Rebuild Initiative shows that this does not always have to be the case.

During the 11 years since becoming Mayor of Cape Town, I have learnt an enormous amount about many aspects of governance. But one thing that still eludes me is the procurement process.

Everyone knows that when you need to buy something (especially if it is a major purchase), you do some research, shop around for a good deal, and when you have found the best value for money, you buy it, right?

Not in government, where billions are spent on procurement every month. The scope for corruption is obvious. So, over the years, the National Treasury has developed such an impenetrable forest of red tape in an attempt to curtail corruption that I am amazed we can purchase anything at all. Getting a clean financial audit at the same time (which requires ticking all the boxes of the procurement process) is nothing short of miraculous.

It is almost impossible for honest officials to procure anything smoothly or quickly, while those intent on being corrupt easily...

