Sudan: Lawyers Demand Investigation of Students' Arrests

Khartoum — A group of lawyers raised a memorandum to the National Human Rights Commission and requested it to intervene in the ongoing detention of students, including Nasreldin Mukhtar Mohamed Abdallah who was arrested three months ago.

On Thursday the lawyers presented their memorandum to the National Human Rights Commission to seek its intervention. They want to ensure the constitutional and legal rights of the detainees and to open an investigation to examine the arrests of a number of students in August and September, and to examine measures that would prevent their re-arrest.

Nasreldin Mukhtar Mohammed Abdallah is the former head of the Darfuri Students' Association at the University of the Holy Koran in Omdurman. He was arrested on 22 August at the gate of his university by the security authorities after sitting an exam. His family had raised a memorandum to the Attorney General, the Minister of Justice, and the security apparatus, demanding his release or being brought to a fair trial.

More university students were arrested on 13 September and eight of them are still in the detention of the security service. Most of them are member of a pro-rebel movement and participated in gatherings in downtown Khartoum that day.

Their names are Mohamed Abdallah, Bashir Yagoub Mohammed (Omdurman Islamic University), Adam Zakariya Adam (Omdurman Islamic University), Salim Mohamed Salim (El Ahliya University), El Hadi Abdelmumein Abdallah (El Ahliya University), Abdelmalik Musa Ibrahim (El Ahliya University), Zakariya Musa (El Zaeem El Azhari) and Mohamed Musa (Sudan University).