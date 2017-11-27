South Africa: Rumours of the Death of the ANC ... Are Greatly Exaggerated?

analysis

It is common cause that the ANC is being consumed and dismembered by cliques, clans and coteries who view the organisation as a conduit for quick, questionable wealth, at the expense of the poor majority. Hence, in recent months, the metaphor of death has been used to describe the comatose state of the ANC, but it was not clear whether there was an onset of rigor mortis.

However, cerebral paralysis was very evident as the organisation's NEC members and MPs demonstrated an inability to differentiate between right and wrong, and honesty and corruption. A related view was that the ANC had lost its moral pulse and intellectual compass. As ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe argued: "Once a liberation movement becomes allergic to intellectual capacity' you must know it is losing its place." So are rumours of the death of the ANC greatly exaggerated?

With apologies to Mark Twain

After President Jacob Zuma narrowly survived yet another vote of no confidence, ANC MP Makhosi Khoza said: "Tuesday' 8 August 2017 will go down in South African history as the day the ANC's moral pulse was all but extinguished ... In those voting booths' we were all confronted with the same choice' to...