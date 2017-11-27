27 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Op-Ed - We Must Demand Access to Clean Water and Reject Water Privatisation

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Together we need to recognise the struggle for clean water as being dependent on the struggle for clean air. Both are imperative for the survival and international wellbeing, not only of human beings, but the entire world. Converting water into a source of profits is at the heart of the global crisis of access to safe, clean and secure water. Water wars may very well be some of the defining features of the 21st Century. By KATE JANSE VAN RENSBURG.

Water is a basic human need affecting every aspect of our lives. Section 27, subsection 1 (b) of the South African Constitution guarantees access to sufficient food and water for everyone. Nationally this constitutional right is being undermined for various reasons.

Deeply plagued by a series of water problems, KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast has recently struggled around this vital human need. The water crisis has been attributed to striking workers from the area's Ugu Municipality, who continue to be vilified by local media.

Blaming the workers' strike as the source of the water crisis is dangerous, as it allows the municipality to propagate a narrative that excuses itself from dealing with larger social and infrastructural problems. Striking workers and the failure...

South Africa

Health Minister Threatens to Sue Provinces for Shortage of Junior Doctor Positions

Motsoaledi says three provinces are responsible for leaving hundreds of recent medical school graduates without jobs. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.