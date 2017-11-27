24 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Women Centres Run Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Sudanese women rights centres launched the Women's Initiative and Building Trust campaign to combat violence against women on Thursday, against the backdrop of activities against tea sellers in Khartoum.

The campaign will run for 16 days straight until 10 December and shed more light on the issue of gender-based violence while raising efforts to combat the problem in Sudan.

The Sima Centre for Training and Protection of Women and Children's Rights, the Gender centre, Sobat, Asimat, and Alaq participate in the campaign. They will host a number of activities and events.

Nahid Jabrallah, the head of the Sima centre in Khartoum, told Radio Dabanga that she is surprised that female genital circumcision and domestic violence have still not been criminalised in Sudan. "This should be included in the personal status laws."

Jabrallah also pointed to the prevalence of sexual violence against women. "The campaign is aimed at ending sexual, social and economic violence against women."

Regarding the "economic violence", the women activist pointed to the recent imposition of fines against tea sellers in Khartoum. Street tea sellers are usually women, and their numbers are estimated to run up to more than 8,000 sellers. In the past years the public order police in the Sudanese capital have waged campaigns of confiscations or evictions.

A study published last year by economic expert Dr Hassan Abdelati found that 88.6 percent of the tea sellers in Khartoum are either displaced or migrants from rural areas. In the study, Dr Abdelati asserts that the tea sellers' sector is growing because of inflation, war, difficult economic conditions, illiteracy, and poor education standards among the women.

Sudan

ICJ Kenya Wants Bashir Arrested When He Attends Kenyatta's Inauguration

The Kenya Section of the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ Kenya) has formally written to Fred Matiangi, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.