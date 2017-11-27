Gambia: NAWEC Launches Road Map as Energy Crisis Deepens

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), launched its roadmap to address emergency and temporal utility problems. The roadmap according to experts, is aimed at providing clarity to stakeholders in the electricity sector, on the pathway and tasks required to realize its objectives.

Energy Minister Fafa Sanyang said the implementation of the roadmap has started; that one aspect of document is the rehabilitation of engines which is being done.

"It is through the same emergency plan that we connected with Senegal, which has excess from Kaolack, to ease the provincial energy supply," said the energy Minister.

Sanyang described this as emergency and temporal measures until they are able to build their own power plants. "That is ongoing," he said.

The Managing Director of NAWEC Baba Fatajo, said the country's electricity problem cannot be fixed overnight; that NAWEC has been and is still using old machines, for the past decades. He tasked stakeholders to do their part and save energy as they continue to work to stabilise and modernise the sector.

Meanwhile, Mr. Fatajo announced that the 5000 street lights currently in use, will soon be turned to LED lighting system that draws power from solar energy.

"In that case, we will be able to save energy that can be distributed to other customers," he said.

He however did not indicate when such a change will be applied to the street lights system.